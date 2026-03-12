Teenager fatally stabbed over ₹3,000 dispute

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death following a dispute over Rs 3,000 in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.



Police received information about the incident through a PCR call at the Civil Lines police station. The attack took place on March 10 near Sector 16 in the city.

A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that the injured teenager had already been taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Keshav (17), a resident of Bada Baijpur village in Haryana’s Palwal district. The accused, Manu (24), is a resident of Sheetla Colony in Gurugram.

Teams from the Scene of Crime and fingerprint units inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police also visited the hospital and completed the required legal formalities after receiving the death report.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Keshav had earlier worked briefly at a vehicle showroom in Sector 16, where he became acquainted with Manu.

Investigations revealed that Keshav’s friend Dheeraj had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Manu in December 2025. Police said Manu had been pressuring Dheeraj to repay the amount, leading to repeated arguments with Keshav, who had asked him not to harass his friend.

The dispute escalated into a fight on March 10, during which Manu allegedly stabbed Keshav with a knife. The weapon has been recovered and further investigation is underway.