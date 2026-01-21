Teenager apprehended for stabbing tutor for ‘sexually assaulting’ friend

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tutor who had been sexually assaulting his 14-year-old friend for the past six months, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Devraj alias Jaggu planned and executed the attack on Jay Prakash (32), staging it as a robbery and stealing his mobile phone and Rs 200–300 in cash. The incident came to light on January 2 after Prakash was admitted with stab injuries near Kondli Pul and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

CCTV footage helped police trace the minor’s involvement, leading to Devraj’s arrest. Both later confessed. Separate cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act have

been registered.