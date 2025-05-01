Teen suspect dies after alleged ‘escape’ attempt from custody

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events during a routine patrol, a suspected criminal died following an attempted ‘escape’ from police custody in Southwest Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident, which began with a routine motorcycle patrol, ended with the death of 19-year-old Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya after he ‘jumped’ from a moving police vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. A judicial inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

At approximately 3 pm, Head Constable Balbir Singh and Constable Nitesh were conducting motorcycle patrolling when they observed two men on a motorcycle exhibiting suspicious behavior.

When signaled to stop, the individuals attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended after a short chase.

The suspects were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) son of Maheshwar Mandal and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19) son of Sushil Das Sahni, both residents of

Samalka, New Delhi.

Upon conducting a personal search, the police recovered a country-made pistol and one live cartridge from Vikas.

Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle they were riding was reported stolen in a case registered under Section 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Palam Village Police Station. The motorcycle was being

driven by Ravi Sahni.

The police subsequently registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 317(2) BNS at Police Station Kapashera.

Both accused were subjected to a medical examination after their arrest. Following this, they were being transported in a government vehicle to the police lock-up at Police Station Vasant Kunj North.

However, during transit and while nearing the police station, both Vikas and Ravi attempted to ‘escape.’

According to official sources, the accused leaped from the slow-moving police vehicle while it was making a turn. Both sustained abrasions due to the fall. The police immediately rushed the injured individuals to IGI Hospital for medical attention.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Ravi Sahni was declared dead by medical authorities. Vikas survived with minor injuries.

The police have since confirmed that a judicial inquiry is underway to examine the circumstances surrounding the attempted escape and the subsequent death

in custody.

The incident has raised concerns over the transport and custody of under-trial prisoners. Officials said procedures were followed and the escape attempt was unexpected during a routine lock-up transfer.

A judicial inquiry is underway, with a post-mortem ordered to determine the cause of death. South West Delhi police will submit a full report, and internal

reviews are in progress.