Teen stabbed to death over school rivalry, 3 minors apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi on Saturday night allegedly by three juveniles over an old enmity stemming from school rivalry, an official said.

Police have apprehended three juveniles, all aged 16, following investigations.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday when the victim called the trio to settle past issues but the meeting turned violent, the police said. According to the police, one of the accused choked the victim while the other two stabbed him multiple times with knives to

his stomach and neck.

The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead during treatment, the police said in a statement on Sunday. Three individuals, including two students, were apprehended for stabbing a man in Govindpuri. The trio harboured resentment over past assaults and threats

from the victim.