Teen stabbed to death in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 17-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by four boys following personal enmity in southeast Delhi, officials on Tuesday said.



The victim was identified as Faizal, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR call on Monday regarding the stabbing of a boy was received at Govindpuri police station. A team was immediately rushed to the spot.

On inquiry, it was revealed that injured Faizal had been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The eyewitnesses, Salman and Hasan told police that at around 10.45 am, they along with Faizal were travelling in an e-rickshaw when four juveniles, on a scooter, stopped their rickshaw, the officer said.

“One of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Faizal in the chest of Faisal and alleged that he had beaten one of their friends,” the officer said.

Based on Salman’s statement, an FIR was lodged at the Govindpuri police station. One of the four accused was apprehended. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.