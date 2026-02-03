Teen stabbed over prior enmity; 4 juveniles apprehended

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy, allegedly triggered by a previous enmity.



Police said they were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Patel Nagar police station on January 28. Acting swiftly, personnel rushed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, where the injured teenager had been admitted with stab wounds. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to investigators, the victim, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, was sitting inside his father’s school van parked outside Dayanand Model Public School when the attack took place. He told police that he had an altercation with the same group a few days earlier and had received threats.

Around 2 pm, three to four boys from the Anand Parbat area allegedly arrived, smashed the van’s window and dragged him out. One of them reportedly stabbed him twice in the back before fleeing.

A special team scanned CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and tracked escape routes. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Ramjas Park and apprehended all four children in conflict with law (CCLs). The weapon used and the clothes worn during the assault were also recovered.