‘Teen rescued from Kanpur’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police rescued a 14-year-old boy who was reported kidnapped from Karawal Nagar on Wednesday night. The boy had gone for tuition around 4:30 pm but did not return, prompting his father to file a complaint at 10:30 pm. A case was registered, and a team led by Inspector Vipin Yadav, SHO Karawal Nagar, was formed. Using technical surveillance, the team traced the boy to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

With assistance from the Government Railway Police (GRP), he was safely recovered from Kanpur Central Railway Station and reunited with his family. Police praised the swift action and inter-agency coordination. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the disappearance and whether it involved kidnapping.