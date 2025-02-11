Teen kills mother’s lover, throws body inside Smritivan Park’s lake

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a teenager for allegedly killing his mother’s lover and throwing his body in a pond inside a park here, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, enraged over his mother’s alleged relationship, killed her lover by hitting him with a brick. He planned and committed the murder with a friend.

“We received a PCR call on Monday at Ghazipur Police Station about a man’s body found in Smritivan Park’s lake. Teams were rushed to the spot immediately and discovered the partially submerged body of a 24-year-old man, later identified as Rahul Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand. He had multiple head injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a press statement said.

He said that forensic teams collected evidence, and the body was sent to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on initial findings, a murder case was registered and further investigation was launched.

“Four teams from Ghazipur police, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff, and AATS were deployed. Teams analysed CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. During the probe, the team found that the victim had been in regular contact with a woman,” read the statement.

Upon questioning, she admitted to being in a two-year relationship with the deceased. She revealed that Rahul had visited her house intoxicated the night before and created a scene. Unable to control the situation, she asked her son to drop him home, he added.

Police said that her son was apprehended and during questioning, he confessed that instead of taking Rahul home, he and his friend took him to Smritivan Park. They attacked him with a brick, killing him on the spot. They then threw the murder weapon and the body into the pond and fled.

Both teenagers were caught while trying to escape the city. Further investigation is underway, police added.