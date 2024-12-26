Teen held for flaunting illegal knife online

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested 18-year-old Jahid, who was identified on social media flaunting an illegal knife. Arrested under the Arms Act, one knife was seized from him.

Initially claiming to be 17, he was later confirmed to be 18 after an age verification. Jahid is also linked to a stabbing case.

This case highlights the importance of social media monitoring in law enforcement to identify and apprehend individuals with

illegal weapons.