Teen found murdered in Seelampur park: Police

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a minor, have been apprehended for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in a public park in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light around 11:30 pm on Thursday, when police on routine patrol found the blood-soaked body of the victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuriya, lying between a bench and walkway in Central Park. Local police were alerted and senior officers reached the scene. Rehan was taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered. Forensic teams collected evidence and two suspects are currently being questioned.