Teen fatally stabs man and injures another

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another in northwest Delhi, suspectedly in an act of revenge, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Maurya Enclave on Tuesday when Manish and Himanshu were allegedly stabbed by Vikas, who was bullied by one of them, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania, the police rushed to Maurya Enclave after receiving a call about a quarrel and stabbing incident in the area and found Manish and Himanshu lying injured there.

Manish succumbed to multiple stab wounds at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, while Himanshu, with severe back injuries, remains in critical condition. Police reviewed CCTV footage and carried out raids, eventually arresting Vikas from Pitampura. During questioning, Vikas confessed to the crime, stating that Manish had bullied and humiliated him, prompting him to retaliate in a fit of rage. Described as a novice offender, Vikas is now under investigation.