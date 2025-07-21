Teen fatally stabs 7-yr-old for snitching about phone theft in Ggm

GURUGRAM: A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended here for allegedly stabbing a seven-year-old child to death with scissors after the latter reported him for stealing a mobile phone. Police said the victim was stabbed 18–20 times and found near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. The accused reportedly lured the child away, killed him, then returned home and joined the search. He later confessed when confronted. The motive was revenge, following the boy’s complaint that led to the teenager and his father apologising for the theft. The accused will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.