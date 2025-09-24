Teen apprehended for opening fire at Delhi Police officers

New Delhi: Delhi Police apprehended a 16-year-old on Tuesday morning after he allegedly fired at officers during an anti-snatching picket in Nand Nagri, northeast Delhi.

The incident occurred near TLM Hospital on September 24, where a team including ASI Pramod, HC Deepak, HC Rohit, Ct Jitender and Ct Paramjit were deployed. Two youths on a black motorcycle without a number plate were signalled to stop but fled, taking a sharp u-turn. During the chase, the pillion rider fired at HC Rohit. The bullet missed, and the motorcycle skidded, causing both to fall. Officers quickly overpowered the youth.

A country-made pistol, three cartridges, and the stolen motorcycle (DL 11 K 8621) were recovered. A case has been registered under the BNS and Arms Act. Investigations into the juvenile’s wider involvement continue.