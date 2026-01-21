Tech-driven traffic plan to steer R-Day crowds to Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: From AI-generated informational videos to car-calling systems, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a slew of technology-driven measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and a hassle-free commute for people heading to Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

In a first, the traffic police has prepared detailed animated videos with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), depicting the arrival, alighting, departure and parking plans for invitees. Officials said the videos are aimed at familiarising visitors with the movement and parking arrangements

well in advance.

The videos are available on the Ministry of Defence website and can also be accessed through the QR code-based parking system issued to invitees. They explain in detail how arrival, alighting and parking will be managed on the day of the event, a senior

police officer stated.

The parking management system covers 22 designated parking lots and has been designed to accommodate around 8,000 vehicles. Every year, nearly 77,000 passes are issued to spectators for the Republic Day parade, of which about 8,000 are earmarked for those arriving by private vehicles, the police said.

Another first this year is the introduction of shuttle services for security personnel deployed for Republic Day arrangements.

Shuttles will operate from four locations—Khan Market, Amrita Sher-Gil Marg, Patel Chowk Metro Station and HC Mathur Lane—to ferry personnel to their respective destinations. The shuttles will run at a frequency of 10 minutes, he said.

For Republic Day, guests can use Google Maps or Mappls for real-time navigation to Kartavya Path and designated parking.

Traffic police have set up 12 help desks and car-calling systems for smooth movement. A control room will monitor the event, while attendees are advised to follow official guidelines and use public transport.