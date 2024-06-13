Teams to inspect major pipelines in city to ensure no leakage

New Delhi: In response to the escalating water crisis and intense summer heat, the Delhi government has announced a significant initiative to curb water wastage across Delhi.



Revenue minister Atishi unveiled a comprehensive plan mandating ADM and SDM level officers to monitor and inspect the city’s water pipelines to prevent leakages. During a press briefing, Atishi emphasised the urgency of the situation. “These teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure that there is NO

leakage in any pipeline and if there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours. At this time of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted,” she declared.

The government has inst-ructed the Chief Secretary to deploy special teams of ADMs and SDMs to oversee the main water distribution network, covering the entire journey of water from primary sources to water treatment plants (WTPs) and then to primary Underground Reservoirs (UGRs). These teams will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the city’s primary water infrastructure and preventing any wastage.

In addition to these measures, Tehsildars and other officials will form a ‘Quick Response Team’ dedicated to arranging water tankers and swiftly addressing water-related complaints from residents. This decision was made during a meeting on May 30, 2024, in light of the prevailing heatwave conditions and the rising demand for water. From June 5 onwards, ADM and SDM officers, along with Quick Response Teams, have been deployed in each zone of Delhi. They are tasked with the critical responsibility of monitoring the water distribution network and ensuring that any identified leaks are promptly repaired within the stipulated 12-hour timeframe.

Minister Atishi has made it clear that water leakage will not be tolerated anywhere in Delhi. “A daily compiled

report of all the inspections made in this regard by every Quick Response Team is to be submitted to the office of the Minister by 5:00 PM every day,” she instructed.