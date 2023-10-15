Teams inspected 1,108 construction sites, says Delhi Minister

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday stated that 1,108 construction sites have been inspected by teams under the anti-dust campaign.



At the same time, notices/challans were issued to 21 sites, and fines of Rs 8.35 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued at construction sites.

The Environment minister said that 591 teams from 13 departments i.e. DDA, MCD, DPCC, DCB, Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, Delhi Metro, CPWD, NDMC, etc. have been formed under the anti-dust campaign.

Teams are instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil. It’s necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites, otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators.

Minister Gopal Rai stated, ‘In order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on 29 September. On the basis of this, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground.’

‘We have launched Green War Room, from where it’s being monitored. The Delhi government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people. The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio decomposer, water sprinkling campaign with mobile anti-smog gun etc.’

The Environment Minister continued, ‘The teams are constantly visiting construction sites. These teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It’s mandatory to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 7 and will run till 7 November. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken against it as per law. According to the NGT guidelines, a fine will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites. If there is a severe violation then the construction site will be shut.’ Gopal Rai directed the officials of the Environment Department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the Anti Dust Campaign. So far 1108 construction sites have been inspected.