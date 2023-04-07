Teachers’ training: SC to hear AAP govt plea against L-G on Apr 14

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on April 14 a plea filed by the AAP government against the Delhi lieutenant governor’s approval with riders to send teachers to Finland for training.



Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and sought an urgent hearing.

“L-G is deciding which teachers to send, how to send and when to send. This is concerning the teachers’ training programme,” Singhvi said.

The top court said it will hear the matter on April 14.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had in March given in-principle approval to the city government’s proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training.

“Issue a declaration that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” the petition urged the bench, while seeking setting aside of the order issued by the L-G.

The petition claimed that the L-G caused “unwarranted and deliberate delay” in approving the proposal sent by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Government of the NCT of Delhi, to send primary in-charge teachers of government schools for training to Finland in the months of December 2022 and March 2023.

“His observations seek to place an effective embargo upon conducting such programs in the future,” the petition claimed.