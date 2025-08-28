Teachers remain the backbone of evolving education, says Minister Sood

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday attended the Teachers’ Felicitation Ceremony organised by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School, Pusa Road, as the Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Padma Shri Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame, along with executive members, principals, and students of the school.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister described Anand Kumar as “a source of special inspiration” and said that “his life’s work is a living example of the vital contribution of teachers.”

Highlighting the importance of teachers in nation-building, Sood said, “The dream of a Developed India cannot be realised without the penance, dedication, and guidance of teachers. Over time, the challenges for teachers have also evolved. From Operation Blackboard to the introduction of computers and now artificial intelligence, education has transformed.

But the core purpose remains the same, to enhance the mental, intellectual, and emotional capacities of students.”

On the subject of private and government schools, the minister noted, “The Delhi government considers both private and government schools as its own. There is no conflict with private schools. However, to safeguard the interests of middle-class parents, it was necessary to implement the Fee Regulation Law, which the government has enforced.”

He also announced that the government is setting up 75 ‘CM Shree’ Schools this year. “These schools will feature Abdul Kalam Language Labs, AI-enabled smart classes, AI-based attendance systems, science laboratories, and interactive panels, along with other modern facilities,” Sood said. He emphasised that technology must be embraced, “The successful application of AI is the key to a successful society. If we use it meaningfully, it will make our lives more advanced.”

The Minister asserted that within two to three years, Delhi’s government schools will be able to compete with private schools. “Nearly 18 lakh students study in government schools and about the same number in private schools. Our goal is that no matter where a child studies, they should have access to world-class education and equal opportunities.”