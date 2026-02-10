Teachers, NSS officers trained to spot signs of drug abuse in students

NEW DELHI: As part of efforts to make the capital drug-free by 2027, the Delhi Police on Monday organised a workshop-cum-awareness programme on drug abuse in



collaboration with the Directorate of Education.

Held at Adarsh Auditorium at Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road, the programme drew in-person participation from over 300 physical education teachers, instructors and National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officers from schools across the city. The session was also live-streamed, allowing students and teachers from more than 1,000 government and private schools to join online.

The initiative is aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and follows directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to intensify anti-drug measures in the city. Police said educators were chosen as key participants due to their role in shaping students’ physical, social and moral development.

Addressing the gathering, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said combating drug abuse required both strict enforcement to disrupt supply chains and sustained awareness to reduce demand. He briefed teachers on commonly used drugs and their various forms, and urged them to remain alert to warning signs among students, including sudden behavioural changes, secrecy and social withdrawal. Participants were briefed on the MANAS helpline (1933). A street play highlighted drug abuse harms, while police said the programme aimed to equip teachers to raise student awareness.