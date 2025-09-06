Teachers’ Day: Alarms raised over growing vape use in schools

New Delhi: On Teachers’ Day, educators, school principals, and health experts raised the alarm over the increasing use of new-age nicotine products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco devices among school children. Organised by Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), a national conference brought together leading voices from schools across Delhi and NCR to pledge action against the entry of these products in educational institutions.

Addressing the workshop, A. Srija, Economic Adviser, DoSEL, Ministry of Education, said, “We already have a law, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA),

2019, but stricter enforcement is needed since products like e-cigarettes are widely

available online.”