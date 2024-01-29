Teachers’ bodies oppose ‘de-reservation’ in draft policy on HEIs

New Delhi: Teachers’ organisations have strongly opposed the proposed chapter-10 titled ‘De-reservation’ in the draft guidelines for implementation of the reservation policy in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).



DUTA has written to the UGC, objecting to what they deem as “unconstitutional” guidelines regarding the de-reservation of reserved vacancies. In their letter, DUTA’s contention lied in the perceived sidelining of the authority of the National Commissions for SC, ST, and OBC.

Furthermore, they highlighted a discrepancy, asserting that the executive council of universities holds the power to approve de-reservation for Group C and D posts, whereas approval from the Ministry of Education is required for Group A and B posts. This, according to DUTA, raises questions about the balance of decision-making power in the de-reservation process.

Shyam Kumar, convener of the Independent Teachers Front for Social Justice, questioned the rationale behind UGC’s draft guidelines, asserting, “Given India’s vast population with crores in the category, it’s baffling that they can’t find deserving candidates.”

DUTA also in their letter urged public release of the Prof Kale Committee report on DU’s teaching vacancies, along with swift filling of all backlog reserved posts in Higher Education Institutions. They also emphasised prompt approval and filling of teaching positions resulting from the UGC-funded 25 per cent EWS

Expansion across departments/programs in IHEs.

Nandita Narain, President of the Democratic Teacher’s Front, told Millennium Post, “The draft aims to legitimise the malicious practice of labeling reserved posts as ‘Not Found Suitable’ (NFS). It is an anti-reservation move, evading the fulfillment of the Constitutional mandate for reservation.”

Ahmed Dev Habib, Secretary of the Democratic Teacher’s Front, asserted to Millennium Post, “The contractualization in Group C and D roles has eroded reservation provisions. Now, extending this to Group A & B services is an outright assault on the reservation policy. The influx of short-term teaching posts due to NEP and reliance on guest faculty for full-time positions undermines the teaching profession and reservation. Hiring through private agencies neglects reservation checks, so while we think an attack is happening right now on reservations, that attack has already occurred.”

In response, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, clarified through a tweet, “This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central

Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past, and there is no plan for such de-reservation. It is crucial for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to

ensure the fulfillment of all backlog positions in the reserved category through concerted efforts.”