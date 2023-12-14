Teachers allege govt not disbursing `200 monthly payment for tablet data

In a concerning development, the Delhi government has allegedly failed to disburse the earmarked Rs 200 monthly payment meant for recharging tablet data used by government school teachers.

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has formally communicated this issue to the education department.

The initiative to provide tablets aimed to facilitate hassle-free online teaching. The Delhi government had promised tablets to 2,103 new teachers hired by the Directorate of Education in 2021. Moreover, in the academic year 2018-19, over 60,000 government teachers were equipped with tablets, following the Directorate of Education’s guidelines issued in 2018 for tablet procurement.

The Education Department’s 2018 circular specified a monthly payment of Rs 200 per tablet holder for internet charges, subject to departmental revisions. However, the GSTA has highlighted the non-payment of these dues for five years, emphasizing the adverse impact on teachers’ ability to continue with online teaching.

A senior GSTA official warned that “if prompt payments are not made, teachers may face difficulties in sustaining the current system.” The official also raised concerns about the department purchasing tablets with outdated hardware and software specifications, urging a revision to meet expected work requirements.

To address these challenges, GSTA recommends increasing the budget for tablet procurement from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per device. The association emphasises the need for additional specifications to ensure the tablets remain viable for at least four more years.

In March 2023, the Delhi government had announced its decision to provide new tablets to all teachers, principals, vice-principals, and the Delhi

Directorate of Education.

Previously, in 2018, the government had committed to providing Rs 200 monthly for internet charges. However, an official revealed that some teachers were purchasing mobile phones instead of tablets.

To address this, the Directorate of Education had directed school heads to physically verify the tablets before processing reimbursement bills. This move was aimed to ensure that the allocated funds are used appropriately for tablet purchases, preventing misuse and reinforcing the government’s aim to supporting educators with essential technology for teaching responsibilities.