Teacher assaulted by school’s cook, warden

Greater Noida: At Kasturba Gandhi residential school in Jewar area of Greater Noida, a teacher was violently assaulted by the school’s cook and warden.



The attack, which stemmed from an unresolved past dispute, was captured on video during the registration process for children’s sports activities.

The footage showed the cook and warden brutally thrashing and beating the teacher, while a distressed child approached the woman, crying inconsolably.

The assaulted teacher, a resident of Noida, along with her colleagues filed an official complaint against the perpetrators.

The shocking video quickly spread on social media, prompting the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure

accountability and determine the facts surrounding

the incident.

“The matter has come to us. Strict warning has been issued in this regards. An investigation has been started and appropriate actions will be taken,” said Rahul Pawar, Basic Siksha Adhikari, Gautam Buddh Nagar