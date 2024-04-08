TDP pledges quality liquor at reduced prices

Amaravati: “We will reduce prices of commodities,” may be the standard refrain of every political party fighting an election.

However, in Andhra Pradesh, opposition TDP is wooing the avid booze lover with the promise of better quality spirit at reduced prices, if voted to power.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled in the southern state on May 13. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) the main opposition, is also accusing the YSRCP Government of setting excessively high prices that do not align with the quality of the liquor.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu consistently emphasizes, among others, the issue during his campaign, alleging that the state has been supplying poor quality liquor while profiting immensely from ‘inflated’ prices, running to thousands of crores of rupees.

According to reports, the state government netted nearly Rs 24,000 crore through excise revenue in 2022-23 against over Rs 17,000 crore in 2019-20. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was voted to power in 2019. Liquor is sold through government-owned outlets in

the state.