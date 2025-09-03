TB-free India: NDMC conducts awareness campaign at CP

NEW DELHI: In a concerted effort to accelerate the fight against tuberculosis, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday organised a TB Elimination Awareness Drive at Connaught Place, bringing together health teams, volunteers and local citizens.

The drive, held under the national vision of “TB Mukt Bharat,” focused on early detection, community participation and awareness-building. NDMC health officials, supported by trained volunteers, conducted free on-the-spot screenings, counselling sessions, and distribution of informative pamphlets highlighting symptoms, preventive measures and available treatment facilities. Citizens were urged to come forward for regular check-ups and to support early reporting of TB cases, which remains critical to breaking the chain of transmission.

Special emphasis was placed on raising awareness about nutritional support schemes and free diagnostic services offered by government health centres.

Speaking on the occasion, NDMC officials reiterated the Council’s commitment to achieving the national target of eliminating TB by 2025, stressing that public awareness, timely intervention and collective responsibility are central to this mission.

The event witnessed active engagement from shopkeepers, office-goers, and passersby, reflecting a growing community consciousness towards the health challenge.