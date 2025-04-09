Taxi firm owner killed in car blaze near Bijwasan flyover

New Delhi: A taxi transport company owner was killed late Monday night after his car caught fire near Southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan Road flyover.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kapashera Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep (42) son of Maman Singh resident of Nihal Colony, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 10:25 pm when a PCR call alerted the police to a burning vehicle with a family allegedly trapped inside.

Upon receiving the call, officers from Police Station Kapashera, including Investigating Officer H/C Jai Ram, immediately rushed to the scene along with two fire tenders.

The vehicle, a Toyota Glanza, was found engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by approximately 11:20 PM.

Upon extinguishing the fire, authorities discovered a charred body in the driver’s seat. Preliminary investigation and local inquiries revealed that the car, traveling from Bijwasan Flyover toward Dwarka Expressway, suddenly caught fire while in motion. The driver was unable to escape.

Based on vehicle registration records, the deceased was identified as Sandeep. He was reportedly returning home from his office in R K Puram, where he managed a taxi transport business.

Family members were called to the spot for identification. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also present at the scene for further examination.

The body was shifted to the mortuary, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities and are awaiting forensic analysis to shed more light on the tragic incident.