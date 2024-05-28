Taxi engulfed in flames in west Delhi, driver escapes unharmed

NEW DELHI: A taxi car was reduced to ashes after the moving vehicle caught fire in the Uttam Nagar area in

west Delhi on Monday, police said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, no one received injuries in the blaze and the matter was immediately informed

to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The car’s driver, the only person in the car during the incident, jumped off the vehicle after he noticed sparks, they said.

“Traffic was affected on Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Uttam Nagar towards Dwarka Mor due to fire incident in a car near a metro pillar.

“One fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused,” an official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.