Taxi driver shot in head in Badarpur; two nabbed: Cops

New Delhi: A 24-year-old taxi driver sustained a critical gunshot wound to the forehead in a shooting incident reported early Sunday morning in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, prompting the arrest of two individuals.

The police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call received at the Badarpur Police Station.

According to the police, the victim—identified as Gautam Saini, a taxi driver residing in Garhi Vajidpur, Bhonshi, Gurugram—was initially taken to Apollo Hospital before being shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His condition remains critical but stable, authorities confirmed.

The incident came to light following a call received at 6:07 AM from Apollo Hospital, informing police of a medico-legal case involving a gunshot injury. The Station House Officer (SHO) and the investigation team promptly visited the hospital, where they found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound to the forehead.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a residential property—House No. 671, 3rd Floor, 60 Feet Road, Gali No. 39, Molarband Extension, Badarpur.

Following preliminary enquiries and field investigation, police confirmed that two suspects have been apprehended.

A case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Badarpur Police Station. The motive is under investigation, with police examining personal and professional angles. The incident has raised concerns over illegal firearms. CCTV and forensic evidence are being reviewed.