Taxi driver in cop net for fatally stabbing man ‘for misbehaving with his wife’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested 26-year-old cab driver for fatally stabbing a man named following a heated altercation over personal enmity, on Saturday evening in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Jagmohan alias Sonu (26), a resident of New Ashok Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 pm at ED-9, New Ashok Nagar, where eyewitnesses saw Manjeet conversing with friends when Jagmohan and an associate approached and engaged in a verbal dispute.

After briefly leaving the scene, Jagmohan returned accompanied by his wife Nandini and others, leading to a scuffle. During the clash, Jagmohan stabbed Manjeet in the chest after the victim and his friends allegedly misbehaved with Nandini.

Manjeet, severely wounded and bleeding, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by bystanders but was declared dead upon arrival.

An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered the next day. Acting swiftly, a dedicated police team led by Inspector Sandeep Kaalkhande and supervised by SHO/New Ashok Nagar and ACP/Kalyanpuri launched an intensive search operation. Based on local intelligence and multiple raids, Jagmohan was apprehended from the New Ashok Nagar area. Jagmohan confessed the killing stemmed from a dispute involving his wife’s alleged harassment. Police recovered the weapon and are probing others’ roles.