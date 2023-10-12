Taxi driver dragged for 300 metres by men who stole his vehicle, dies

A 43-year-old taxi driver died after being dragged for about 300 metres under the rear wheels of his own vehicle while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said Wednesday.

Bijender Shah had bought the vehicle earlier this year and was the sole breadwinner of the family that comprises wife and their five children.

A video purporting to show the man being dragged under the car on Tuesday night has been widely shared on social media.

The video shows Shah stuck under the right rear side of his car and dragged for nearly 300 metres as the vehicle is driven at a high speed.

The video shows the car driver slowing down near a crash barrier to get rid of the man’s body and then taking a left to avoid hitting truck from behind.

Police said they have registered a murder case and launched an investigation

but no arrests have been made so far.

“It appears that the accused tried to push the driver out of the car in a bid to rob his vehicle. When they tried to flee from the spot, Shah got stuck under the rear end of the car. We are taking help of CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events,” a senior police official said.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident.

“At the time of incident, the vehicle was not carrying any passenger. We are examining the matter from all possible angles. The accused will be arrested soon,” said the official.

The Delhi Police said it received a call about a man’s body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm, after which a police team was immediately dispatched. The incident comes as a grim reminder of a hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on new year’s day.