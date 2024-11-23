Taxi driver arrested in Kalindi Kunj attempted murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a taxi driver for an attempted murder case registered at the Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Sukhveer (31) resident of Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case, filed under an FIR on March 25, pertains to a violent altercation witnessed by Head Constable (HC) Arun of Kalindi Kunj Police Station during Holi duty.

Around 1:30 pm on the day of the incident, HC Arun heard a commotion near Bablu Dairy, Madanpur Khadar and intervened.

He discovered Anurag Kumar (22) assaulting Arun Thakur with a knife. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, Anurag continued to stab Arun, allegedly incited by Sukhveer.

HC Arun managed to disarm Anurag and stop the attack. The victim was rushed to the hospital by his family, while Sukhveer fled the scene.

The Crime Branch initiated an investigation led by HC Sohit, with technical surveillance and informant networks playing a crucial role in tracing Sukhveer. After months of gathering intelligence, Head Constable Sohit received a tip that Sukhveer would visit Mithapur to meet a relative. A team comprising HC Sohit, HC Surya Prakash, and Inspector Lichhman, under the supervision of ACP Rohitash Kumar, launched a raid in Mithapur, leading to Sukhveer’s arrest.

Sukhveer, a taxi driver with limited education, confessed during interrogation to witnessing the March 25 altercation between his brother Anurag and Arun Thakur. He confirmed his brother’s attack on Arun and his own involvement in fleeing the scene.