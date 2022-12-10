Tattoo artist held for transporting 'charas' from Kasol: Cops

New Delhi: Professional tattoo artist Jasraj Singh alias Sam from Delhi has been arrested by a team of the special staff of Delhi-North for transporting charas from Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. He was arrested near Kashmere Gate Metro Station.



The accused was using a barter system as a payment mode by making tattoo of drug suppliers in exchange for drugs and selling them to his contacts in Delhi and Maharashtra, the police said.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North, said that the police team received secret information about Jasraj coming to Kashmere Gate Metro station to supply narcotics substances. "On receiving the information, a team police team led by inspector Ajay Kumar under the supervision of ACP Dharmender Kumar laid a strategic trap. Subsequently, Jasraj Singh, a resident of Pragati Enclave, Burari Delhi was apprehended," DCP said.

On search, 176 grams of fine-quality charas and 4.60 gram of Methaqualone (MD) was recovered from the possession of the accused, DCP added.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is professionally a tattoo artist. While he was in Delhi, he came to know that there is a lot of scope for a tattoo artist in Kasol, so he shifted there and started a tattoo business along with a food corner there and came in contact with drug peddlers there," Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North said.

"He further revealed that he developed contacts with them to earn easy money and started supplying drugs to his contacts in Delhi. Jasraj also disclosed that he used his tattoo art as a mode of payment for buying drugs. He used to make costly tattoos for drug suppliers and in return take drugs from them as payment. He further revealed that he was going to Maharashtra to supply drugs to one of his contacts while he was arrested," DCP further said.