Tata Power-DDL wins 17 convictions in 2024-25

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), which provides electricity to approximately 9 million people in North and North West Delhi, has secured 17 convictions in electricity theft cases from April 2024 to January 2025. Since 2007, a total of 78 individuals have been convicted for power theft, with hefty fines imposed under Section 135 of the

Electricity Act 2003.

The company has been actively addressing the issue by filing criminal cases in the Special Electricity Court at Rohini. The court has upheld the severity of the cases, resulting in successful convictions. Tata Power-DDL has reiterated its commitment to tackling power theft and has urged citizens to report any illegal activities to protect public interests. A company spokesperson emphasised the importance of fair practices, stating that honest customers should not bear the burden of theft. The ongoing efforts align with Tata Power-DDL’s goal of ensuring a stable and sustainable power supply while enhancing customer service and community

development.