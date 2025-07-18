TATA Power-DDL launches ‘Club Enerji’ in govt schools

New Delhi: TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TATA Power-DDL) has rolled out its signature environmental education initiative, ‘Club Enerji’, across government schools in North and North West Delhi for the current academic year. The programme is designed to instill awareness and responsibility among students on key environmental challenges and energy conservation practices.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), the initiative will introduce schoolchildren to a range of vital topics, including climate change, air pollution, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainability, health, hygiene, safety, and ethical living. The programme’s goal is to foster an early sense of environmental stewardship among young learners.

The sessions will be interactive in nature, incorporating group discussions, workshops, and creative competitions to keep students actively engaged. TATA Power-DDL stated that the curriculum has been developed to not only educate but also motivate students to take personal responsibility for environmental conservation and energy efficiency in their everyday lives. The DoE has granted approval for the programme under specific conditions. It emphasized that all sessions must be conducted without disrupting the regular academic schedule. Designated school teachers will supervise the sessions, and Heads of Schools are required to evaluate and approve the trainers before the programme begins.

Importantly, the programme will operate without any government funding, and students will not be charged any fees. To maintain the educational integrity of the sessions, schools have been instructed to ensure that no corporate branding, logos, advertisements, or promotional materials are displayed during the programme.

The education department has directed that students’ privacy be strictly protected, barring any photo or video sharing without prior approval. TATA Power-DDL’s ‘Club Enerji’ aims to build climate-aware citizens through education, awareness, and collective action on energy and environmental issues.