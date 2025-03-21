Tata Power-DDL joins Earth Hour 2025

New Delhi: Tata Power-DDL in a statement on Thursday said that it will join the global initiative with the symbolic “Switch Off Lights” movement, aiming to inspire responsible energy consumption and environmental awareness in Earth Hour 2025 on March 22, 2025.

In 2024, Tata Power-DDL successfully saved 71 MW of energy during Earth Hour, underscoring the collective impact of such initiatives. This year, the company is intensifying its efforts by engaging its workforce, customers, and various local communities, including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Industrial Welfare Associations (IWAs), to amplify the message of sustainability.

Tata Power-DDL is utilising a multi-channel approach to drive awareness, with direct messaging through WhatsApp, communication materials at Customer Care Centres, and visibility across Residential Societies. The company is also leveraging its robust digital platforms, including social media channels like Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as digital screens across its office locations.

By uniting its vast network of over 2 million customers and nearly 9 million residents within its operational area, Tata Power-DDL is leading by example in reducing carbon footprints and fostering sustainable practices for a better tomorrow.