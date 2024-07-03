Tata Power-DDL gears up for monsoon season

New Delhi: The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) on Tuesday announced its preparedness to ensure the safety and prevention of electricity related incidents catering to over 2 million residents in North and North West Delhi.

As part of their safety drive, Tata Power-DDL carried out inspections and maintenance activities to handle monsoon-related challenges. It also issued guidelines for its consumers to navigate through monsoon and avoid any mishaps.

Guidelines included staying away from electrical installations such as poles, substations and transformers; reporting to company’s helpline 19124 in case of any fallen or dangling power lines or sparking in metre rooms and light poles; avoiding leaving any electrical appliances wet and any open sockets or wires unattended. Tata Power also mentioned to use circuit breakers and surge protectors to prevent electrical faults. While discom undertook inspection of electrical equipment and lines installed in public areas, leakage testing of 1,73,109 poles, 492 ATMs and 1,549 streetlights in MCD/DDA parks have been conducted so far. In case of power disruptions or emergencies, Tata Power - DDL has provided multiple channels for communication through their toll free number 19124, or the mobile app ‘TPDDL Connect’. Consumers can also report via Whatsapp on 7303482071 or missed call service at 9619619124 while their chatbot service, Roshni, will also be made available.