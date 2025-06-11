Task Force submits Real Estate Reform blueprint for Delhi

New Delhi: The Joint Government-Industry Task Force on Real Estate Reform submitted Volume I of its report on Tuesday, outlining a comprehensive strategy to unlock Delhi’s real estate potential. The initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “reform-driven growth” and backed by both the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The task force, comprising key institutions like MCD, DDA, DSIIDC, DMRC, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and CBRE, has proposed several bold reforms aimed at simplifying regulations and enhancing investor and citizen confidence. Among the headline recommendations are a 90% reduction in amalgamation charges, mandatory adoption of a Green Building Policy, a push for group housing redevelopment, and a roadmap for reforms in FAR (Floor Area Ratio), TDR (Transferable Development Rights), land use, and municipal systems.

Announcing the report’s submission, Sirsa said, “This effort, supported by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and CM, brought together key stakeholders to address critical issues.” The report aims to simplify complex urban regulations, enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living in Delhi. Officials see it as a key step in transforming the capital into a modern, investment-ready city. With Volume I submitted, the government plans to implement the recommendations. Sirsa affirmed the administration’s commitment to turning these proposals into concrete policy.