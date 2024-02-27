Task force formed to address mental health issues of medical students

In response to rising concerns about depression and suicide among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has established a 15-member national task force. This group will investigate the contributing factors and propose evidence-based strategies to improve the mental well-being of medical students.

The task force comprises Dr B M Suresh, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), as chairman.

“Mental health of medical students has been a cause of concern in the recent past leading to depression and suicide by the medical students. To address this issue, a National Task Force has been constituted by anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC),” an office order issued on February 21 said.

As part of its mandate, the task force will conduct visits to colleges where incidents of suicide among medical students have been reported, gaining insights into the specific circumstances and challenges faced by students in those institutions.

With a deadline set for May 31, 2024 the task force is expected to deliver a comprehensive report outlining its key findings and actionable recommendations for promoting the mental well-being of medical students. Progress reports will be submitted monthly to the anti-ragging cell, ensuring transparency and accountability in the task force’s activities.

Regular meetings, whether virtual or in-person, will be convened by the task force as needed to accomplish its objectives effectively.