Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Capital’s 23rd Lieutenant Governor

New Delhi: A seasoned diplomat with decades of experience in global affairs, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, promising collaborative governance and a focus on transforming the capital’s challenges into opportunities.



Sandhu was sworn in during a formal ceremony held at Raj Niwas in Civil Lines, where Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, administered the oath of office and secrecy. The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior officials and other dignitaries.

Shortly after taking charge, Sandhu emphasised the need for collective responsibility in governing the national capital. Addressing the media, he said Delhi had long been central to his personal and professional journey. “Delhi has been my ‘karma bhoomi’. I have studied and worked here, and it is our duty to work towards Delhi’s development,” he said.

Highlighting the complexity of governing the capital, Sandhu noted that the city involves multiple stakeholders and requires coordinated efforts. “The challenges will keep on increasing, but we have to turn those ‘challenges into opportunities.’ Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems,” he said.

Welcoming the new Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that Sandhu’s leadership would accelerate Delhi’s development. “I welcome the honourable LG. With your presence, the growth rate of Delhi’s development will increase. The Delhi government will work under your guidance,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss governance and public service issues. Sharing details of the meeting on social media, he wrote, “A pleasure to call on Hon’ble Home Minister of India Amit Shah at his residence. Had an engaging discussion on issues of mutual interest and matters concerning public service and governance.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also congratulated Sandhu, stating on social media that he was confident the former diplomat would serve Delhi’s residents “with fullest commitment”.

Soon after assuming office, Sandhu visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the visit.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, brings more than three decades of diplomatic experience to the post. He served as India’s Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024 and has previously held key assignments at India’s mission in Washington and the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. He has also served as India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

After retiring from diplomatic service, Sandhu contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket but lost to Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Sandhu succeeds Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has now been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The appointment was made by President Droupadi Murmu.

Coming from a prominent Sikh family, Sandhu is the grandson of Teja Singh Samundri, a key figure in the historic Gurdwara Reform Movement and one of the founders of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.