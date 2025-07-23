‘Tanvi The Great’ brings neurodiversity to fore

New Delhi: A special screening of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was held at PVR Select Citywalk on July 22, drawing over 800 attendees including neurodiverse individuals, caregivers, educators, and government representatives. Organised by the Tata Power Community Development Trust in collaboration with Anupam Kher Studio, the event forms part of Tata Power’s ‘Pay Autention’ initiative, which promotes awareness and acceptance of autism and neurodiversity. Around 400 neurodiverse participants from ten partner organisations took part. A sensory experience zone, developed by the startup Sensory All, was also set up to deepen understanding. The film will now travel to four more cities, aiming to foster empathy, inclusion and wider conversation around neurodiverse experiences.