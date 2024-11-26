‘Tantrik’ nabbed after 12-yr manhunt: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a ‘Tantrik’ who was the mastermind behind a sensational dacoity-cum-murder case from 2009 in Mandawali.

The accused has been identified as Jamshed Ali Khan resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on January 6, 2009, a strangled male body, hands and legs bound with cloth, was discovered near the Mayur Vihar red light on NH-24 in Delhi.

The victim was later identified as Santosh Yadav, a truck driver employed by Goodwill Company.

Investigations revealed that Yadav had been murdered after offering a lift to Jamshed Ali Khan and his accomplices, who subsequently looted the truck laden with ‘plastic dana.’

Police arrested five individuals, including Jamshed Ali Khan, who was identified as the mastermind of the operation. Khan secured bail in 2012 but absconded, prompting the court to declare him a ‘Proclaimed Offender.’

Determined to apprehend long-absconding criminals, the Southern Range of the Crime Branch intensified its operations. Sub-Inspector Sonu Nain, tasked with locating such offenders, received intelligence regarding Khan’s presence in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The information was meticulously developed, and a team led by Inspector Sushil Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Naresh Solanki, was constituted to carry out the operation.

After deploying sources and conducting a careful reconnaissance in the Sehswan area of Badaun, the team tracked Khan to the village of Bhawanipur Kheru.

Jamshed Ali Khan, wanted for a 2009 dacoity-murder, was arrested after evading capture for 12 years. He confessed to his involvement and was also implicated in a 2010 theft case. The Delhi Crime Branch, continuing its crackdown on absconding criminals, commended the team’s efforts in bringing Khan to justice, ensuring accountability.