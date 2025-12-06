Tamil Nadu Police bus, car gutted in fire after collision, no casualty

New Delhi: A major fire broke out near Delhi Haat on Friday morning after a Maruti Baleno collided with a Tamil Nadu Police bus, resulting in both vehicles being completely burnt.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Hari Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 11:38 am reporting that a bus had caught fire in the area, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Police officials said that upon reaching the location, they found a Tamil Nadu Police bus and a Maruti Baleno car in an accidental condition. Both vehicles had been reduced to burnt shells by the time responders arrived. Despite the intensity of the blaze and the extent of the damage, no casualties or injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Initial findings from the preliminary inquiry suggest that the Baleno car rammed into the bus from behind, triggering the fire that engulfed both vehicles. Officers said that the exact cause of the collision and the rapid spread of the fire remain under investigation.

In line with standard protocol for fire-related accidents involving official vehicles, police have called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team along with the Crime Team to conduct a detailed inspection of the site.

These teams are expected to collect samples, examine burn patterns, and analyse the mechanical condition of the vehicles to determine whether any technical fault or external factor contributed to the incident.

Authorities stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing enquiry. The incident also caused brief traffic disruption in the area as emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and secure the site. The charred remains of both vehicles were later moved for forensic examination.

Police officials reiterated that while the damage to property was extensive, the absence of casualties was a relief, given the potential severity of the collision and subsequent fire. The detailed investigation report is awaited.