Tamil Nadu burglar who stole 15 laptops, 100 phones, nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a burglar from Tamil Nadu who had been targeting the national Capital for a few years.



The police received information through the complaint registered on September 4 at Anand Vihar Police Station.

The accused is identified as Jaya Kumar (33), son of Ellappan, resident of Aminjikaral, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The accused is an auto driver by profession and has three children.

According to the police, the method of the accused involved travelling all the way from Tamil Nadu to Delhi by train and staying in budget hotels in Paharganj. He would then pose as deaf and dumb to avoid suspicion while he targeted crowded locations such as hospitals, gyms, banks, and malls.

After conducting meticulous reconnaissance, he would commit the crimes and, over the course of 5-6 days, gather stolen laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables. The burglar had been operating continuously since November 2021, choosing Delhi due to its abundance of potential targets.

During the investigation, the arrest came as a result of the sustained efforts of the Delhi Police, who meticulously tracked the criminal’s movements.

Eventually, they traced the accused back to a rented accommodation in Old Delhi, more than 15 kilometers from where he committed the thefts.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes and revealed that he would transport the stolen property back to Chennai, where he disposed of it to an accomplice named Abdul Bashir.

One stolen laptop and two stolen mobile phones were recovered, however, the accused had stolen 15 laptops and more than 100 mobile phones in Delhi.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover additional crimes and

identify other individuals involved in the disposal of the stolen goods.