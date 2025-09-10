‘Talks on to bring back Delhiites’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said her government is in constant touch with embassies of Nepal and India for

safe return of the city residents from the violence-hit Himalayan nation. In a post on X, Gupta said she had a long telephonic conversation with Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, and India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava. “Our government is in constant contact with both embassies and relevant agencies to ensure the safety, assistance, and earliest possible return of Delhi residents stranded in Nepal,” she said.