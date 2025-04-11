‘Takes years to fix, two days to ruin’

New Delhi: As Delhi swelters under rising temperatures, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come down heavily on the BJP-led city government over widespread power cuts that left many areas in darkness on Wednesday night.

Former Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the administration, stating, “Yesterday the peak demand in Delhi was 5,462 MW. Still, there was no electricity for several hours in many places. Last year, the peak had reached about 8,500 MW and there were no outages during our government.” He warned that “It takes years to fix anything, but it can be damaged in just two days.”

Leader of Opposition Atishi also lashed out at the government’s response. “People across the city spent the night without electricity. I received messages and calls all night from different areas. The BJP’s Delhi Government is sleeping while Delhi is suffering,” she posted on X, sharing numerous complaints from residents.

AAP alleged that the worst-hit areas included parts of Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Sagarpur, Neb Sarai, Maujpur, Chhatarpur, Rohini, and Patparganj, among others. In Subhash Park, Uttam Nagar, power reportedly remained out for over 10 hours.

Atishi pointed out that Janakpuri, represented by Delhi’s Power Minister Ashish Sood, saw repeated blackouts. “If the Power Minister cannot ensure power in his own constituency, how can the rest of Delhi expect better?” she asked.

Calling the government’s justification of ‘maintenance work’ a weak excuse, she added, “Residents are exposing this lie by continuously posting videos and complaints about erratic cuts across the city.”

AAP warned that if outages continue in April, “what will happen in May-June when demand peaks?” Delhiites, they said, are now anxious and furious over the mismanagement.