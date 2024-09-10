‘Take steps to rein in prices of onion, essential commodities’

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain has directed officials concerned to take effective measures to keep prices of onion and other essential commodities under control, according to a statement issued on Monday.

During a meeting, the minister cautioned the food and civil supplies department to be vigilant about the surge in prices of onion and other essential commodities in Delhi, it said.

The minister directed food and civil supplies department to instruct the market intelligence unit to depute teams in markets to ascertain the retail prices of essential commodities, the statement issued by the minister’s office, said.

The minister also instructed the marketing intelligence team to evaluate the difference between wholesale and retail prices of commodities.