Take steps to prevent fire incidents at landfill sites: Min to depts

New Delhi: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai, announced the need for strict vigilance at the Ghazipur landfill site, which recently caught fire and issued instructions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Fire Services to take immediate steps to control and extinguish any fire incidents at the landfill sites.



“We have directed all relevant departments to promptly respond to fire incidents at the landfill site. The DPCC, MCD, and Delhi Fire Services have been instructed to strictly adhere to existing norms and instructions to prevent and manage such incidents,” Rai said.

Explaining the causes of landfill fires and their impact on air quality, Rai said that during the summer season, fire incidents are reported at landfill sites and methane gas emissions play a significant role in triggering these fires, leading to environmental pollution.

The government has taken steps like an increased deployment of personnel and CCTV surveillance to ensure round-the-clock monitoring at the landfill sites, deployment of additional fire tender vehicles and resources to enhance firefighting capabilities, prohibition of entry for unauthorized persons and rag pickers and more.