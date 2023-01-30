Take seniority into account while appointing Dean: FAIMS to AIIMS

New Delhi: The Faculty Association of AIIMS has requested AIIMS Director M Srinivas to take into account seniority and laid down norms while appointing the Dean (Academic) and other senior officials in the premier institute.



In a letter to Srinivas, the FAIMS said there are apprehensions among faculty

members that in the appointment of Dean (Academic) after the superannuation of the current Dean on January 31, 2023, seniority and hierarchy may be overlooked.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has always contributed to the best of medical education, patient care and research, and remained at the forefront in serving humanity, it said.

The faculty members of the institute deserve utmost dignity and respect. We believe that seniority in respect to senior-most positions like dean

should be maintained and not be overlooked, the FAIMS said in the letter.

“We believe and also request you to consider seniority and hierarchy while making appointments to senior positions like the Dean at AIIMS. There are apprehensions among faculty members that in the appointment of Dean (Academic) after superannuation of current Dean on 31st January, 2023, the seniority and hierarchy may be overlooked,” the letter read.

The unbiased decisions of the administration will further motivate faculty members to give their best. FAIMS believes and is confident that the prevailing rules, processes and norms envisaged in the constitution of the institute will be followed in appointing a person for such a position, it added.