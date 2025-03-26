‘Take regulatory measures for movement of heavy vehicles within Capital’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take steps for regulating the movement of heavy vehicles in the national Capital. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh passed the direction while disposing of an appeal against a 2006 Delhi High Court order imposing a 24-hour ban on plying of trucks inside the Outer Ring Road for loading and unloading of goods.

“The SLP (Special Leave Petition) is disposed of. However, this does not mean that the NCT of Delhi will not take necessary measures for regulating the movement of heavy vehicles in the city. In this regard, if no regulatory measures have been taken so far, the state government will take appropriate decisions…,” the bench said.

It noted that the top court had stayed the operation of the high court order imposing the ban on the entry of trucks in 2006 itself on a plea of The Delhi Goods Transporters’ Association.

