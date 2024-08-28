Take measures to prevent waterlogging at Dhaula Kuan: Min Atishi to officials

New Delhi: In response to recent waterlogging issues under the Dhaula Kuan flyover on the Ring Road, PWD minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the affected area and outlined a series of corrective actions to prevent future problems.

The inspection followed severe rainfall on August 23, which led to significant water accumulation under the Dhaula Kuan flyover. According to PWD engineers, the waterlogging was primarily due to the area’s bowl-shaped topography.

“The stretch under the Dhaula Kuan flyover is bowl-shaped, and because of its slope, water from adjoining roads accumulates here during heavy rain,” an official explained.

During her visit, minister Atishi emphasised the urgency of addressing the waterlogging issue. She instructed officials to implement both short-term and long-term measures to tackle the problem effectively. “We need to upgrade the existing drainage system to handle rainfall of 100 mm per hour,” Atishi said. This upgrade aims to enhance the capacity of the drainage infrastructure to cope with intense rainfall events and prevent future water accumulation.

In addition to drainage improvements, the minister directed the increase of pumping capacity at the site. “We will deploy mobile pumps in sufficient numbers to ensure rapid water removal and prevent waterlogging in the future,” Atishi stated. This measure is intended to provide an immediate solution for water removal and improve the area’s resilience against heavy rains.

Atishi underscored the importance of the Dhaula Kuan area and its surrounding roads, noting their critical role in Delhi’s transportation network. “Dhaula Kuan and its adjacent roads are among the most crucial routes in Delhi. It is imperative that we take every necessary step to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic flow,” she asserted.

The Minister’s visit and directives reflect a proactive approach to addressing water management issues in one of Delhi’s key transportation hubs. By upgrading the drainage infrastructure and enhancing pumping capabilities, the PWD aims to mitigate the impacts of future rainfall and improve commuter experience in this vital area.

The action plan put forth by Atishi is expected to address the immediate concerns of waterlogging while laying the groundwork for more sustainable solutions to manage rainfall effectively in the future.